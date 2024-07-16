COP STABBED TO DEATH IN GOKWE

A Gokwe Police officer died after he was stabbed at Puzzar Dollar Night Club in Gokwe last Friday as he tried to stop two patrons from fighting over a sex worker.

This comes barely a week after an unidentified patron died after he being stabbed outside the same club for stabbing a sex worker he had an altercation with.

The Mirror has it on good authority that Douglas Ngwenya (41) was stabbed on the back and on the buttocks. He was declared dead upon arrival at Gokwe South District Hospital.

Efforts to get a comment from Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko were futile.

Michael Chiduku who witnessed the incident confirmed the matter to The Mirror.

Chiduku identified the assailant as Emmanuel Nyaku.

“Nyaku allegedly stabbed Ngwenya with a knife on the back and buttocks and he was pronounced dead upon admission at Gokwe South District Hospital,” said Chiduku. Masvingo Mirror