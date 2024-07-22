MURDER ACCUSED ZIMBA FACES EXTRADITION

A Zimbabwean who killed a love rival in South Africa is now facing extradition to face trial in that country.

Tinashe Hove fatally stabbed Theophilus Musekiwa in a fight over a girlfriend, named Lequina Chikato, in Durban, South Africa. He fled to Zimbabwe but was arrested after being on the run for a week.

The Prosecutor-General of Zimbabwe, putting forward the South African request after approval by the Zimbabwean Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, has now filed a motion at the Harare Magistrates Court requesting for the extradition of Hove from Zimbabwe to South Africa, made in terms of the provisions of the Extradition Act.

In her application for the extradition, the principal public prosecutor Ms Farai Zachariah stated that the extradition of Hove to SA does not run foul to the provisions of the Act and will not conflict with the obligations of Zimbabwe under international and regional treaties.

She said there exists overwhelming evidence linking Hove to the commission of the offence, citing that an eye witness one David Chikore who saw him arguing with Musekiwa before the fatal stabbing.