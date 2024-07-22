FROM GOATS, NOW TO SOLAR

Another Presidential scheme is being introduced by the government, this time focused on providing solar energy.
The Herald reports that the scheme has kicked off with
installation at 400 houses underway in Harare where solar panels are being laid
on rooftops to generate power to be sold to Zesa to then feed into the national
grid.
The initiative involves renting and installing solar panels
on the rooftops of houses in Harare, starting with the pilot project in Glen
View. The homeowners will receive a token of appreciation.
The pilot project is being rolled out by the Zimbabwe Solar
Energy Company (ZISEC), a subsidiary of Prevail Group International (PGI), in
Ward 30, Glen View suburb.
Standard contractual arrangements have been agreed upon
that allow ZISEC to recoup its money over the life of the scheme and make a
fair profit if they are efficient.
PGI chairman Dr Paul Tungwarara yesterday said the rolling
out of the programme is underway.
“The Presidential Solar Scheme has kicked off. This project
is going to be done under ZISEC which is going to be involved together with
Prevail Group.
“We are generating solar from the rooftops and putting the
electricity into the grid to eradicate load-shedding in the specific areas
where we are installing the solar system,” he said.
Dr Tungwarara said initially, they are targeting 400 houses
with locals being trained to install the solar system as a way of employment
creation.
He said landlords will also be given a token of
appreciation for the generation of electricity into the national grid.
