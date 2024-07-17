MATHEMA : I'M RECOVERING FROM STROKE

Former Minister, Ambassador Cain Mathema who is recovering from a stroke had a visit from VP Mohadi yesterday.
“I had just come to pay him a visit, I had not seen him for
quite a while. I am happy that he is recovering very well, save for his left
hand that is still weak. With exercise he will recover.
“He is a prolific writer, he is still writing and has shown
me some of his publications. We are talking about a hero of the liberation
struggle and a hero in the literature world with over 25 books,” he said.
Ambassador Mathema was in good spirits and said he is
currently working on a new book that tackles issues of injustice caused by the
former colonisers.
