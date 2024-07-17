MATHEMA : I'M RECOVERING FROM STROKE



Former Minister, Ambassador Cain Mathema who is recovering from a stroke had a visit from VP Mohadi yesterday.

“I had just come to pay him a visit, I had not seen him for quite a while. I am happy that he is recovering very well, save for his left hand that is still weak. With exercise he will recover.

“He is a prolific writer, he is still writing and has shown me some of his publications. We are talking about a hero of the liberation struggle and a hero in the literature world with over 25 books,” he said.

Ambassador Mathema was in good spirits and said he is currently working on a new book that tackles issues of injustice caused by the former colonisers.