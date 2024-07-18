ED MUST STAY ON : YOUTH LEAGUE

The Zanu PF Youth League is pushing for President Mnangagwa to stay on beyond 2028 saying building towards Vision 2030, can only be attained if he remains in office.

Zanu PF Midlands Provincial Youth League Chairman, Cde Ernest Dzoro, said the youths had anonymously agreed to have President Mnangagwa complete his Vision 2030, while in office.

“The Midlands Youth League has resolved that President Mnangagwa should be in charge until 2030, so that he sees his vision coming to fruition. We have many other issues on the table as youths so we have seen it fit to allow the President’s tenure to be extended so that everything in this grand vision that seeks to have everyone and every place developed becomes a reality.”

Zanu PF Politburo member and National Secretary for the Youth League, Cde Tino Machakaire, has been charged with youths across the country to deliver the message that President Mnangagwa’s term must be extended.

“My task is to take your issues to the President and tell him that the youths have said that they want you to be in charge up until 2030. I will be coming back to you with a response on this, whether your request has been accepted or not,” said Cde Machakaire.

In Mashonaland East, members of the Youth League are organising a march this weekend, which, among other things, seeks to persuade the country’s first citizen to stay on.

Matabeleland North Zanu PF provincial chairman Cde Richard Moyo last night said his province also wishes that the President continues in office beyond 2028.

“Yes, as Mat North that is what we were also thinking, that he should continue beyond 2030 because of the targets that he has set for himself.

“The work he has done in the last six years is great, Zimbabwe has changed completely, and the country still needs him,” said Cde Moyo.