skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Monday 15 July 2024
MAN KILLED OVER MOBILE PHONE
Monday, July 15, 2024
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
ANOTHER CHIVAYO AUDIO LEAKED
#AnotherChivayoAudioLeaked A new leaked audio of a quarrel between controversial tycoon Wicknell Chivayo and Mike Chimombe, who were busi...
WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN HRE TOILET
A woman has been found dead in a toilet at Roadport in Harare. Janet Bangwayo, of Overspill, Epworth, had just arrived from South Africa whe...
ZIMBAS TO PROTEST IN ZAMBIA
COPS HUNT FOR WOMEN IN VIRAL VIDEO
BRIG-GENERAL DIES IN HARARE
RETIRED Brigadier-General Michael Chaminuka has died in Harare after a short illness. He was 62. Family spokesman and daughter to the war ...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment