EUNICE MASHAKADA DIES



Cephas Mashakada’s widow, Eunice Mashakada, has died at Sally Mugabe Hospital. She succumbed to kidney failure.

Gogo Mashakada died at a time when she was reviving her late husband’s music. She is survived by one child and four grandchildren. Mourners are gathered along Mabika Way near Ziko Shopping Centre in Seke.

Gogo Mashakada will be buried at Zororo Memorial Park in Chitungwiza on Wednesday.

Mashakada lost his battle against diabetes on August 23, 2011.

Family spokesperson, Faith Taruvinga described Gogo Mashakada as a unifier, a hard worker and a marriage builder.