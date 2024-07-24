HRE TOWN CLERK ARRESTED

Harare town clerk Hosiah Chisango has been arrested over the US$9,2 million street lights scandal. He was picked up by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission who said in a statement : “Allegations are that Engineer Chisango acted in connivance with four other officials who are already in custody and awarded a street lights tender worth over US$9,2 million to Juluka Enndo Joint Venture, a company owned by businessman Moses Mpofu, without following due process.

“The town clerk is expected to appear in court on 25 July, 2024.”

Chisango’s alleged accomplices, Never Murerwa (62), Jabulani Mukomazi (44), Denford Zhungu (69) and Tawanda Mutenhabundo (29) were this week denied bail by Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa.