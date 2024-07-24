OPPOSITION MP FUMES OVER CAR LOANS CUT

Some Members of Parliament are furious after their vehicle loans were cut from US$60 000 to US$50 000.

HON. MUTSEYAMI: Thank you Madam Speaker. I stand on a point of privilege with reference to what happened last year. This House sat and debated on the budget. We did an appropriation and allocations were done. I am talking specifically to issues that affect the constituencies of MPs and their privileges. Firstly, we approved the CDF and secondly as Parliament, we approved that Members should have access to loans for vehicles to the tune of US$60000. After that process and all debates were done with people sleeping very late debating, all of a sudden people are notified through the grapevine, social media connections and all other connections through verbal talk that the loan facility has been reduced from US$60000 to US$50000. In that process, already there was an Appropriation Bill which had approved that and the Finance Bill as well was approved. Who had the power to go against an Act which had already been assented to, to affect the privileges for Members to be allocated CDF to develop their constituencies to a tune of US$50000? Up to now, no-one has received anything. Secondly, for Members to be denied access to a loan which had been approved. All of a sudden that loan has changed and Members have been short changed. Who had the powers to go against an Act which is already in place and what powers were used to go against that Act? Madam Speaker, I seek your guidance to get clear information and as to who directed that position. I thank you.

THE HON DEPUTY SPEAKER: Thank you Hon. Mutseyami. I am not sure if you were in the House when I gave an announcement in response to Hon. Matewu’s point of privilege.

HON. MUTSEYAMI: Yes, Madam Speaker, I was present in the House, but my prayer is totally different from what Hon. Matewu spoke about if you go through what I just said.

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: All the matters which you are raising Hon. Mutseyami are being discussed by the CSRO and next week, a meeting has been scheduled to meet the Minister of Finance and Local Government to shed light on the issues. Please be accordingly advised.

HON. MUTSEYAMI: Thank you Madam Speaker. I take note, but the prayer with regards to the loan was not on the table.