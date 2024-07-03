FREE TIMBA PROTESTORS SEEK BAIL

Three Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists who were arrested last week will know their fate today as they seek to be released from prison. They are arrested while holding placards calling for the release of their incarcerated colleagues.
The court heard that on June 27, Phillies Pikitayi (29), Daphine
Gutsa (40) and Simbarashe Blackson (30) picketed outside the Harare Magistrates
Court protesting the continued incarceration of 79 CCC members.
At present, only two people have been granted bail since
their arrest on June 16 and these were a minor, who was released into the
custody of his mother, and Timba’s son, who was granted US$100 bail on the
basis that he was a student and was not part of the mob on the day in question.
The 79 CCC activists were arrested early this month at
Timba’s residence in Avondale, Harare.
They are being accused of holding an unsanctioned gathering
with the intent to promote public violence.
