FIVE COPS ARRESTED OVER US$5 BRIBE

Five cops have been arrested after demanding US$5 from a truck driver. Dennis Tafadzwa Chivaku, Freeway Muninipi, Givemore Mucheka, Sharon Madondo and Getrude Ndenga were trapped by other police officers and were arrested.

The driver blew the whistle on the cops who were demanding money from sand poachers. Members of the PGHQ internal Investigations set a trap to arrest the rogue cops who were involved in this dirty scheme.

The informant was driving an Iveco 5 tonne vehicle registration number AED 2865, which had not yet been loaded with sand. He was in possession of the trap money, which was a US$5 note.

Along Sunway Drive in Ruwa, the driver was intercepted by the suspects, who were using their personal private vehicle, which belongs to Mucheka.

They parked their vehicle and demanded money for what they called a ‘free passage’ and they were arrested after the receiving the trap money.