FIVE COPS ARRESTED OVER US$5 BRIBE

Five cops have been arrested after demanding US$5 from a truck driver. Dennis Tafadzwa Chivaku, Freeway Muninipi, Givemore Mucheka, Sharon Madondo and Getrude Ndenga were trapped by other police officers and were arrested.
The driver blew the whistle on the cops who were demanding
money from sand poachers. Members of the
PGHQ internal Investigations set a trap to arrest the rogue cops who were
involved in this dirty scheme.
The informant was driving an Iveco 5 tonne vehicle
registration number AED 2865, which had not yet been loaded with sand. He was
in possession of the trap money, which was a US$5 note.
Along Sunway Drive in Ruwa, the driver was intercepted by
the suspects, who were using their personal private vehicle, which belongs to
Mucheka.
They parked their vehicle and demanded money for what they
called a ‘free passage’ and they were arrested after the receiving the trap
money.
