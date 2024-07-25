EX COTTCO BOSS STEALS US$42K PRESIDENTIAL INPUTS

A former Cotton Company of Zimbabwe Limited manager, Praise Makombore has been charged with stealing Presidential inputs worth US$42 120.

Makombore who managed the Mutoko depot, was facing two counts of theft charges when she appeared before Harare magistrate, Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa. She was released on US$200 bail.

The Herald reports that the court heard that Makombore who was the custodian of the Presidential inputs connived with Zinhle Ndlovu to steal fertilisers meant for distribution in Mutoko. Makombore allegedly purported to have received instructions to order the release of fertilisers for distribution to farmers.

On August 23 , 2023, Ndlovu instructed Moses Chibanda, a field assistant at Kotwa, to release 1 170 bags X 50kg purporting that she had received the instruction from Makombore. The fertiliser was then collected by two trucks without completing the necessary documentation.

It is alleged that the trucks went to a warehouse in Murehwa where Makombore collected the fertiliser on different occasions.

Makombore’s action prejudiced Cottco of 1 170 bags of fertilizers valued at US$42 120 and nothing was recovered.

On a different count, Makombore planned to conduct business with Cottco at Mutoko Depot between February 2022 to June 2023 without declaring her personal interests.

She contracted vehicles to provide transportation services to Cottco using a transporter named Mutandiro.

It is alleged that Makombore allegedly received payments through her husband’s account.