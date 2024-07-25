CHIWENGA VISITS ZIM'S SEVEN ATHLETES

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is rallying behind Team Zimbabwe at the Paris 2024 Olympic games ahead of the official opening slated for this Friday in France.

In a bid to motivate the country’s athletes at this year’s Paris Olympics games, Vice President General (Rtd) Dr Constantino Chiwenga visited the Olympic Village in Paris to interact with Team Zimbabwe ahead of the beginning of the games.

The Vice President was accompanied by Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation, Dr Kirsty Coventry, among other government officials.

Dr Chiwenga delivered a message from President Mnangagwa to the athletes wishing them success.

“He sends his warm and great greetings to you, and wishes that you all do well in the games in all your fields. You are going to make Zimbabwe great. So, as Team Zimbabwe, you are not only going to concentrate on your own game, or in your own field, in your own sport, but you have to give each other moral support. You have to support each other so that as a team, you will make our country a better place,” he said.

Zimbabwe is represented by seven athletes at the Olympics namely: long-distance runners Isaac Mpofu and Rutendo Nyahora, sprinters Tapiwanashe Makarawu and Makanakaishe Charamba, rower Stephen Cox, and swimmers Denilson Cyprianos and Paige Van der Westuizen.