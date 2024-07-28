ED THIRD TERM BID UNCONSTITUTIONAL : WAR VETS LEADER

War veterans chairperson, Ethan Mathibela, says a bid by President Mnangagwa to remain in office beyond his term is unconstitutional.

He told The Standard that the third term bid by Mnangagwa’s loyalists was being pushed by a ‘few corrupt people singing for their supper.’

“The president has clearly stated that he is no longer available for the office beyond 2028 because he wants to rest, and that we give a full praise. What we should be looking at now is his replacement so that we see their capabilities while there is time...

“For those that continue to advocate his continued position in government, we know they have their selfish personal interests and I can guarantee you that these are the people that we have to confront.

“They must know that we are coming for them.”