STOP ED, SAYS KASUKUWERE

Yet another province is saying President Mnangagwa must stay on for a third term. Mashonaland East province held a provincial inter-district conference in Goromonzi, where it was agreed that the President must stay on.

“After seeing the positive results in terms of developments that are being done across the whole province, we agreed as a province that President Mnangagwa should stay. Each district is being developed, from Nyamapanda to Chikomba, there is development. Yes, President Mnangagwa said in Mutare that he will rest after his second term, but we are now appealing to him; we are persuading him to stay beyond 2028.

“We are sending you Cde Machacha to our President; please tell him that your children in Mashonaland East province are asking you to stay in office beyond 2028. Tell him that we want him to be with us till 2030, as the First Secretary for Zanu PF, as the President of our party and as the President of Zimbabwe,” said chairperson, Daniel Garwe.