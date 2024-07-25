ED MUST SEEK ANOTHER TERM : WAR VETS

War veterans say President Mnangagwa must seek another term because they say the nation will benefit from his leadership qualities.

Zanu PF Secretary for War Veterans, Cde Douglas Mahiya, told the ZBC :“As war veterans and people generally in Zimbabwe, we are not looking at people as to who should lead Zimbabwe, fit to lead (but we want one who has the capability).

“So we don’t need personalities, we want to look at a person’s capabilities to be able to deliver to the people of Zimbabwe their social, economic and political aspirations.”

“The question (is not) on whether he wants to rest or not, we can beg him to stay so that we benefit from his capabilities. We don’t go about complying with individual thinking, expressions or understanding, we stick to the original principles of the revolution.”

Party youths in Mashonaland East, Bulawayo and Matabeleland North provinces, among others, have also requested that President Mnangagwa stays on.