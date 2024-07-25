ANGLICAN BISHOP CLEARED

The Anglican Diocese of Manicaland bishop, Eric Ruwona has been acquitted on charges of violating the Education Act.
Newsday reports that Ruwona and his standing committee, Walter Majoni, Daphine
Mudarikwa, Danisa Muchichwa and Promise Kunyonga appeared before Mutare
regional magistrate Pathekile Msipa.
The State, led by prosecutors Audry Mupini and Beaven
Murevanhema, told the court that Ruwona, with the support of the standing
committee ordered principals at their various church-run schools to collect
fees from parents who wanted their children to enrol at Anglican schools in
violation of the Education Act.
The five were being represented by Mutare lawyers Passmore
Nyakureba of Maunga Maanga and Associates and Ashley Mutungura of Mutungura and
Partners.
The defence counsels managed to convince the court that the
five did not contravene the Education Act, hence they were found not guilty and
acquitted.
They had pleaded not guilty.
