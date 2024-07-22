DAD GIVES MINOR TO POLYGAMOUS MAN

An under-age girl in Mutoko has been impregnated after her father gave her to a polygamous man.

Ruvarashe Samanyanga, was impregnated by Sheckmore Mafuta and had to abandon her education. Mafuta decided to marry Ruvarashe to avoid any legal issues that could arise from impregnating the student.

She is now Mafuta’s second wife. Mafuta paid US$700, as part of the lobola. The daughter’s father , Tizivayi Samanyanga used part of the lobola to buy a motorbike.

Mafuta told H-Metro he was not aware of Ruvarashe’s age when he impregnated her and Tizivayi took the case to the traditional chief. “As we speak I am on my way to attend a traditional court to pay part of the lobola. My father in-law took the matter to Chief Mutoko, demanding part of the lobola, I paid some of the money last year. I didn’t know her age when I impregnated the girl but I am now living with her. Varikuda mombe saka ndakaiwana ndirikutonobvisa nhasi (yesterday) kwaMambo Mutoko.”