CHIMOMBE BAIL RULING DATE SET



The bail ruling for businessmen Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe who are facing charges of fraud involving over US$7 million has been set for Tuesday next week.

The State led evidence from two witnesses from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission in its quest to oppose the duo’s bail application.

It is the State’s argument that the two are a flight risk and might abscond the jurisdiction of the court. Another argument is that the pair are most likely to interfere with witnesses.

The defence, however, argues that the two have nothing to hide and deserve to be trusted with their freedom pending trial. The State will submit its written submissions this Thursday, with the defence expected to respond on Friday.

The State is alleging that Mpofu and Chimombe forged documents to ensure their company qualified to tender for the supply of goats under the Presidential Goat Scheme, a tender the firm eventually won.

The pair was paid over US$7 million but failed to deliver the goats. ZBC