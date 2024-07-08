CHIMOMBE BACK IN COURT

Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe, who have been in remand prison for the past two weeks are expected back in court today as they continue to fight for bail.

The bail hearing stalled last week as the magistrate was not feeling well. Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje has led evidence from the lead investigator, Henry Chapwanya, who is now being cross examined by the duo’s lawyers.

The court heard that in 2021, the Government, as part of the Rural Development Agenda, introduced the Presidential Goat Pass-on scheme targeting to alleviate poverty among the less privileged households across the country.

The Government had targeted to buy special goat breeds for households and their village heads and it anticipated to procure more than 500 000 goats for this scheme.

The Government mandated the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development to implement this programme and the ministry flighted a tender for the supply and delivery of the goats.

It is alleged that Chimombe and Mpofu participated in the tender knowing that Blackdeck Livestock and Poultry Farming was not registered and does not have a valid ZIMRA Tax Clearance certificate and National Social Security Authority compliance certificate required for a company to be eligible to bid in that tender.