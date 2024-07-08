LUXURY CARS FOR HRE COUNCIL BOSSES

Harare City Council has splashed over half a million dollars on vehicles for bosses.

Newsday reports that 10 officials in Grade Four benefited from the luxury Toyota Fortuner GD-6 sport utility vehicles at a cost of around US$70 000 for the lowest priced.

The vehicles were reportedly purchased at a local car dealer. The officials have been avoiding driving the vehicles to Town House as it raises eyebrows.

Yesterday, acting finance director Godfrey Kusangaya confirmed to NewsDay the purchase of the vehicles. “This is a human resource issue, but they got the vehicles through loans. They have loans. People say what they want, but you can get our human resources department if you want more details,” Kusangaya said.

Human resources and general purposes committee chairperson, councillor George Mujajati yesterday refused to comment on the matter. “I don’t know about the matter. Maybe you can look for council officials who can comment on the issue,” he said.