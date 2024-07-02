CHIEF CHIMOMBE SUCCUMBS TO FLE

Chief Chimombe of Gutu born Rutsate Rutsate died yesterday afternoon after a short battle with flue.

He was 102.

Gutu District Development Coordinator (DDC) Chiedza Tafirei confirmed his death to The Mirror.

“We express our heartfelt condolences for the loss of Chief Chimombe,” she said.

Chief Chimombe died at his homestead at Chivasa Village. His granddaughter Hilda Rutsate was the acting Chief since he was old, frail and unable to fully discharge his duties.

Sekuru Rutsate was born in 1922 into a family of three boys and a girl. He was appointed substantive chief in 2011.

His late brother Lucius Chaurura Chimombe was the substantive chief before him and he died in 2001. His son was the acting chief until 2011 when Sekuru Rutsate was appointed.

Sekuru Rutsate is survived 12 children, 30 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. Masvingo Mirror