DEPUTY HEADMASTER CHARGED WITH RAPE

A deputy headmaster who tried to buy a teen student’s silence with US$20 and school fees has been charged with rape.

Wellington Musakaruka, the deputy headmaster at Starlight Secondary School ,Hopely Zone 5, Waterfalls, appeared in court yesterday for allegedly raping a 15-year-old student. He was remanded in custody to July 23.

The court heard that Musakaruka sent the student to his house where he followed her. He told her that he was going to give her financial support pertaining to school fees and should thus trust him. He then advanced to the complainant and forcibly started kissing her, and sexually assaulted her.

Musakaruka gave the complainant US$20 and promised to pay school fees for her. He asked her to lie to her mother that she was enrolled by a donor called Mashambanzou to pay up school fees for her.

The matter was reported recently leading to his arrest.