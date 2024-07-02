DEPUTY HEADMASTER CHARGED WITH RAPE

A deputy headmaster who tried to buy a teen student’s silence with US$20 and school fees has been charged with rape.
Wellington Musakaruka, the deputy headmaster at Starlight
Secondary School ,Hopely Zone 5, Waterfalls, appeared in court yesterday for
allegedly raping a 15-year-old student. He was remanded in custody to July 23.
The court heard that Musakaruka sent the student to his
house where he followed her. He told her that he was going to give her
financial support pertaining to school fees and should thus trust him. He then
advanced to the complainant and forcibly started kissing her, and sexually
assaulted her.
Musakaruka gave the complainant US$20 and promised to pay
school fees for her. He asked her to lie to her mother that she was enrolled by
a donor called Mashambanzou to pay up school fees for her.
The matter was reported recently leading to his arrest.
0 comments:
Post a Comment