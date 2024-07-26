BRITISH BOOST FOR ZIM FARMERS



The British Embassy in Harare has unveiled a new initiative aimed at empowering Zimbabwean smallholder farmers to increase their production and export of high-value horticulture crops.

This project forms part of the UK’s broader commitment to fostering economic growth and improving livelihoods through increased trade between Zimbabwe and the UK and EU.

The initiative will provide smallholder farmers with comprehensive training and support to enhance crop yields and quality. A ‘hub and spoke’ model will be implemented, with established farms providing crucial resources and market access to smaller farmers. This approach ensures a reliable market for farmers’ produce while equipping them with the tools to expand their operations.

To further support the sector, the UK Embassy will collaborate with ZimTrade to facilitate the participation of Zimbabwean SMEs in European trade fairs. This platform will enable businesses to showcase their products to a global audience and secure export opportunities.

The new project builds upon the success of the UK Trade Partnerships (UKTP) programme, which has been operating in Zimbabwe since 2019. UKTP supports businesses in taking advantage of preferential trade agreements between Zimbabwe and the UK and EU, enabling duty-free and quota-free market access. CITE