ZEC : HOW WE CHOSE THE SAM FIRM

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission says the South African firm which supplied ballot papers and other materials was chosen after a competitive bidding process.
Seven potential suppliers — Asset Protection Africa
(Johannesburg); Uni Print (Durban); UV Equip (Midrand); Lithotech
(Johannesburg); Forms Media Independent (Johannesburg); Novus Print (Cape
Town); and Ren-Form CC, which is based in Johannesburg competed for the deal.
The Sunday Mail reports that Ren-Form CC emerged the ideal
supplier as it reportedly had the ability to provide all the required
materials, unlike the two other shortlisted companies. As per procedure, the
contract for procurement of the ballot papers and ink was submitted to Praz (Spoc)
on May 8.
Overall, Zec spent approximately US$21 million on items
such as canvas tents, ballot papers, solar lights and indelible ink marking
pens for the 2023 harmonised elections. The total amount spent on canvas tents
and solar lights was US$3 544 526, while ballot paper and indelible ink was
priced at US$4 513 090.
A further US$2 432 984 was spent on V11 securing boxes and
US$8 964 603 was used to purchase information and communication technology
gadgets to beef up Zec’s digital systems. In an interview Zec deputy chief
elections officer Mr Simbarashe Tongai said the procurement process strictly
adhered to the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act and
received full approval from Praz.
“The total amount that was spent on importing material for
the elections including some donations was US$21 148 867. This includes
materials like solar lights, tents, ballot papers and display kits for V11
forms,” said Mr Tongai.
“For the first time since 2000, all electoral materials
were delivered two-and-a-half months before the elections, which eased the
downward logistics.
0 comments:
Post a Comment