ZEC : HOW WE CHOSE THE SAM FIRM

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission says the South African firm which supplied ballot papers and other materials was chosen after a competitive bidding process.

Seven potential suppliers — Asset Protection Africa (Johannesburg); Uni Print (Durban); UV Equip (Midrand); Lithotech (Johannesburg); Forms Media Independent (Johannesburg); Novus Print (Cape Town); and Ren-Form CC, which is based in Johannesburg competed for the deal.

The Sunday Mail reports that Ren-Form CC emerged the ideal supplier as it reportedly had the ability to provide all the required materials, unlike the two other shortlisted companies. As per procedure, the contract for procurement of the ballot papers and ink was submitted to Praz (Spoc) on May 8.

Overall, Zec spent approximately US$21 million on items such as canvas tents, ballot papers, solar lights and indelible ink marking pens for the 2023 harmonised elections. The total amount spent on canvas tents and solar lights was US$3 544 526, while ballot paper and indelible ink was priced at US$4 513 090.

A further US$2 432 984 was spent on V11 securing boxes and US$8 964 603 was used to purchase information and communication technology gadgets to beef up Zec’s digital systems. In an interview Zec deputy chief elections officer Mr Simbarashe Tongai said the procurement process strictly adhered to the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act and received full approval from Praz.

“The total amount that was spent on importing material for the elections including some donations was US$21 148 867. This includes materials like solar lights, tents, ballot papers and display kits for V11 forms,” said Mr Tongai.

“For the first time since 2000, all electoral materials were delivered two-and-a-half months before the elections, which eased the downward logistics.