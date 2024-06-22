skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Saturday 22 June 2024
ITS HOT AIR : MLISWA RUBBISHES ZEC STATEMENT
Saturday, June 22, 2024
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
IDIOT : CHARAMBA RAGES
GWERU MAN : I'M STILL TRAUMATISED
The Gweru man who woke up in a cemetery and his car parked besides a grave says he is still traumatised by the incident. Naison Batia, (34...
STIR AS MILITARY CONVOY RUMBLES THROUGH MASVINGO
file pic A heavily guarded military convoy has caused a stir as it passed through Masvingo town. Presidential spokesperson George Charamba a...
CHIMOMBE : WE ARE OUT OF ZIM
WE HAVE MOVED ON FROM CHAMISA, SAYS NCUBE
Some CCC bigwigs have now come out and announced that they are moving on from Nelson Chamisa. At a meeting yesterday, Charlton Hwende was ...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment