VENDORS WHO BEAT UP COPS REMANDED IN CUSTODY

Two vendors who attacked municipal police officers have been dragged to court. The cops were arresting illegal vendors in Harare’s Central Business District when they were viciously assaulted.

Derreck Nyeke and Kelvin Chikono were nabbed after the attack and dragged before a Harare magistrate. They were remanded in custody.

The court heard that the vendors were displaying their wares on pavements along Cameron Street close to Flyover when they saw cops confiscating wares. They collected their property and dispersed. They re-organised and returned to beat up the cops.

A police Hino lorry, registration number AAE 8352, had its quarter glass damaged. Police managed to arrest the two and others fled from the crime scene.