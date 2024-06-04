CANCER MACHINES BEING REPAIRED, SAYS GOVT

The Ministry of Health and Child Care says it has signed a three-year maintenance contract with Varian Medical Systems, a radiation equipment supplier, to repair critical cancer machines at Mpilo and Parirenyatwa hospitals, with the repair process currently underway.
This development comes as Mpilo Central Hospital in
Bulawayo lacks functioning life-saving radiation treatment for cancer patients,
with the last treatment occurring in 2021.
Nonfunctional radiotherapy machines and a lack of a service
contract were the root of the crisis, exacerbated by a shortage of local
expertise to fix the machines.
Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care, Sleiman Timios Kwidini told Parliament that the Ministry has taken proactive measures to address the repair of the cancer machines at Parirenyatwa and Mpilo Hospitals by engaging Varian, the equipment supplier.
“I am pleased to inform you that the repair process is
currently underway, with Varian engineers working diligently to restore the
functionality of these crucial machines,” he said in Parliament last week.
The deputy health minister said recognising the importance
of ongoing maintenance and support for these machines, the Ministry has
established a three-year maintenance contract with Varian.
“This contract ensures regular inspections, preventive,
maintenance and prompt repairs, if necessary to sustain the functionality of
the cancer machines in the long term,” Kwidini said.
“By partnering with Varian and implementing a maintenance
contract, the Ministry is demonstrating its commitment to providing continuous
and improved cancer care services.”
Kwidini added the Ministry of Health is working with the
Ministry of Finance to repair cancer machines at both Mpilo and Parirenyatwa
hospitals and the repairs require intensive forex.
“The earlier funds are made available, the earlier all
repairs are done and the centres become functional,” he said.
Having properly functioning equipment is essential for
accurate diagnosis and effective treatment, said Kwidini, noting that it will
ultimately lead to better outcomes for cancer patients.
“The Ministry will closely monitor the repair progress and
implementation of the maintenance contract to ensure that the cancer machines
at Parirenyatwa and Mpilo Hospitals are fully restored and maintained to the
highest standards. This commitment aims to enhance the quality of healthcare
services and support the well-being of patients in need of cancer treatments,”
he claimed.
The deputy health minister also said the Ministry is
developing a National Cancer Control Plan that will guide cancer services in
the country in the next five years.
“The Ministry of Health is undertaking International Atomic
Energy Agency (IAEA) cancer projects that will train cancer healthcare workers
such as oncologists, medical physicists, radiation therapists through
fellowships,” he said;
“The Ministry is in the process of applying to the IAEA
Rays of Hope Initiative that has been assisting other countries in Africa
repairing cancer machines or providing new cancer machines or setting up
radiotherapy centres.”
Kwidini added the Ministry of Health and its partners such
as the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) are quantifying cancer medicines
so that it helps in procuring essential medicines to increase access to cancer
medicines.
“Training of health workers is ongoing in collaboration
with partners to help in early detection of childhood and adult cancer,” he
said.
“In the comprehensive treatment of cancers, early detection
plays a crucial role. It is imperative
to raise awareness among the population about the importance of regular medical
check-ups for early detection and successful treatment of cancers”
According to Kwidini, surgical intervention is another
treatment option for cancers and this service is available at all referral
centres including Parirenyatwa and Mpilo providing patients with access to this
vital service.
“It is worth mentioning that a combination of the treatment
methods may be prescribed by doctors based on individual patient needs and the
specific characteristics of their cancer; and
The Ministry remains committed to providing comprehensive
and accessible cancer care services and efforts are underway to address the
challenges faced in delivering radiation treatment options,” he said.
“The well-being of cancer patients is top priority and the
Ministry will be working towards ensuring the availability of diverse and
effective treatment options.”
Kwidini’s comments came after Bulawayo North legislator,
Minenhle Gumede inquired about the Ministry of Health and Child Care’s efforts
to improve cancer patient services, as well as the repair timeline for
radiotherapy cancer treatment and diagnostic machines at Mpilo and Parirenyatwa
hospitals.
Meanwhile, when Dr Narcisius Dzvanga, Chief Medical Officer
(CMO) of Mpilo Hospital, was contacted for comment, his phone rang unanswered.
CITE
0 comments:
Post a Comment