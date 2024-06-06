SUSPENDED NSSA BOSS CLEARED OF FRAUD

The National Social Security Authority (Nssa) director, David Makwara suspended over US$182 661 fraud has been acquitted by a Harare magistrate.

The magistrate ruled that the housing renovation deal was done above board. The court had heard that in August 2021, Makwara hatched a plan to defraud Nssa by misrepresenting to the authority that Zivo Project Management (Pvt) Ltd intended to carry out renovations worth US$1822 661,77.

Makwara approached one Nigel Mahachi, the project manager at Zivo Project Management (Pvt) Ltd to give him a quotation for the proposed renovation work at House Number 5 Ruwanga Road in Mandara.

Mahachi submitted a bill of quantities for the proposed renovations to the accused together with an invoice for US$182 661,77. Nssa acting on the submitted invoice, transferred U$182 661,77 to Zivo Project Management (Pvt) Ltd’s bank account. After the money reflected in the Zivo Project Management (Pvt) Ltd account, Makwara corruptly directed Mahachi to give him the money.