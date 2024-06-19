SERIAL RAPIST JAILED 133 YEARS



A serial murderer and rapist has been sentenced to 133 years in jail. Daniel Chauke was convicted on all seven counts of rape.

The 62-year-old roamed villages and would rape and kill his victims. He was arrested on May 27, at Usanga, in Chipinge.

He will serve 60 years effective. Posting on their X, formerly Twitter, account, the National Prosecuting Authority confirmed the sentence.

Chauke, who initially appeared in court facing three counts of rape and murder, had six counts of rape added to his charge sheet.

The State proved that he raped a 69-year-old woman, who was coming from her field, on April 3, in 2022.

He approached the complainant and told her that her grandchildren had stolen his household property.

He hit the complainant once on the right cheek and she collapsed to the ground.

He tied her hands and covered her mouth before force-marching her into a bushy area where he raped her.

After committing the crime, he stole her cellphone and fled his crime scene.

Chauke is alleged to have committed six similar crimes in which he attacked a 60-year-old woman, a 46-year-old woman, a 23-year-old woman, a 71-year-old woman, a 26-year-old woman and a 45-year-old woman between July 2022 and April this year.



