ZANU PF COUNCILLOR ARRESTED

A Zanu PF councillor has been arrested after he subdivided and sold land belonging to the late former minister, Amos Midzi’s estate.

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has confirmed the arrest of Patson Chipunza who advertised the land for sale.

“The complainant was referred to Chipunza, who masquerades as the village head and owner of the land. Acting on the misrepresentation, Chapfunga purchased a piece of land measuring 63 ha for US$29,000.00 & made additional investment of US$41,000.00 on the farm infrastructure.

The fraud was discovered by a co-executor of the estate of the late Midzi, who reported the matter to ZACC, leading to Chipunza’s arrest. The accused is set to appear in court on 19 June 2024.”