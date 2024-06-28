MAN KILLS SELF IN POLICE CELL

A man has killed himself in police cells in Bulawayo. He had been involved in a fierce argument with his in-laws before running berserk stabbing his father-in-law and mother-in-law with a kitchen knife.
B Metro reports that the late Martin Dube who lived in
Bulawayo’s Entumbane suburb went to Emganwini suburb to take his children from
his in-laws to spend a weekend with them. While he was there, an argument
between him and his in-laws ensued after they accused him of failing to pay
maintenance for the upkeep of his children.
It is said in a fit of anger, the late, rushed to the
kitchen where he fetched a knife and stabbed his father-in-law in the arm. His
father-in-law tried to restrain him but he was unstoppable as he went after his
mother-in-law and stabbed her in the breast and thigh.
Upon seeing his in-laws’ neighbours rushing to the scene as
commotion ensued, Dube took to his heels. Onlookers gave chase and caught up
with him. They bashed him before they took him to Nkulumane Police Station.
He was put in cells awaiting to appear in court facing two
counts of attempted murder, but killed himself before his court appearance.
Police could not immediately comment on the matter.
