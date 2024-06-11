EX NETONE BOSS CLEARED

The Supreme Court has acquitted former NetOne chief executive officer, Mr Lazarus Muchenje of abuse of office charges.

Seven other executives were also cleared. Mr Muchenje had been accused of abuse of duty as a public officer for allegedly concluding three commercial agreements with Bankai International Private Limited of Mauritius and Bridgevoice Inc of the United States for value-added services, without the approval of the Board and the parent ministry. NetOne is wholly owned by the Government.

Muchenje told The Herald : “I am grateful that justice has prevailed, and our innocence has been proven and we can now go on with our lives with our integrity and dignity restored.”