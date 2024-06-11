EX NETONE BOSS CLEARED

The Supreme Court has acquitted former NetOne chief executive officer, Mr Lazarus Muchenje of abuse of office charges.
Seven other executives were also cleared. Mr Muchenje had
been accused of abuse of duty as a public officer for allegedly concluding
three commercial agreements with Bankai International Private Limited of Mauritius and Bridgevoice
Inc of the United States for value-added services, without the approval of the
Board and the parent ministry. NetOne is wholly owned by the Government.
Muchenje told The Herald : “I am grateful that justice has
prevailed, and our innocence has been proven and we can now go on with our
lives with our integrity and dignity restored.”
