CHIYANGWA'S BABY MAMA ON THE RUN

B usinessman Philip Chiyangwa's baby mama is on the run in South Africa.

Pamela Rusere is wanted for the murder of her boyfriend and theft of a motor vehicle. A warrant of her arrest has since been issued in South Africa.

She has also been placed on International Red Notice by Interpol.

She is believed to be hiding in Zimbabwe and is suspected to have Zimbabwean, South African and Malawian passports.

Newsday reports that Rusere is being accused of allegedly stabbing to death David Crawfor last year over an undisclosed misunderstanding.

Crawford was found with stab wounds all over his body.

After allegedly committing the offence, she and her two children fled South Africa in Crawford's vehicle.

The children are currently enrolled at a boarding school near Harare. Rusere allegedly illegally registered the vehicle in her name using forged documents and a fake signature.