GOVT : WE ARE TAKING OVER WASTE COLLECTION IN HARARE

The Harare City Council has failed to collect waste in Harare and now the government is stepping in.
“The Harare City Council has also formally requested that
the Central Government take over the collection of solid waste management,
citing the local authority’s inability to perform the mandate as expected.
“Cabinet received and approved an update on the Proposed
Privatisation of the Harare Waste Management, as presented by the Minister of
Local Government and Public Works, Honourable D. Garwe. Would like to highlight
that, in terms of the 2nd and 3rd schedules of the Urban Councils Act, Harare
City Council is obliged to remove and treat effluent, refuse, and human waste
within council area.
“Despite the Harare
City Council levying and collecting rates for the purpose of waste management
and having adequate legislative provisions to support such functions and
operations, it has continuously failed to provide functional systems for solid
waste management.”
“The failure is evidenced by the existence of heaps of
uncollected garbage and mushrooming illegal dumpsites all over the city.
“The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works is now
working on putting in place functional systems, companies and institutions to
collect refuse,” said Information Dr Jenfan Muswere.
