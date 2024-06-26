GOVT : WE ARE TAKING OVER WASTE COLLECTION IN HARARE



The Harare City Council has failed to collect waste in Harare and now the government is stepping in.

“The Harare City Council has also formally requested that the Central Government take over the collection of solid waste management, citing the local authority’s inability to perform the mandate as expected.

“Cabinet received and approved an update on the Proposed Privatisation of the Harare Waste Management, as presented by the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Honourable D. Garwe. Would like to highlight that, in terms of the 2nd and 3rd schedules of the Urban Councils Act, Harare City Council is obliged to remove and treat effluent, refuse, and human waste within council area.

“Despite the Harare City Council levying and collecting rates for the purpose of waste management and having adequate legislative provisions to support such functions and operations, it has continuously failed to provide functional systems for solid waste management.”

“The failure is evidenced by the existence of heaps of uncollected garbage and mushrooming illegal dumpsites all over the city.

“The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works is now working on putting in place functional systems, companies and institutions to collect refuse,” said Information Dr Jenfan Muswere.