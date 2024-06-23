CHINESE REMANDED IN CUSTODY FOR RAPING TEEN MAID

Regional Magistrate Christopher Maturure has remanded a Chinese national Zhang Zhaowen (51) who is facing a rape count in custody to June 28, for continuation of trial.

Zhaowen of 14A Mine in Guinea Fowl, Gweru allegedly raped the minor (name withheld) when she was only 16 and working as his maid. The minor gave birth to a baby girl with Chinese features.

Circumstances are that Zhaowen raped the minor whom he had employed as a cleaner on November 15, 2022.

He allegedly dragged her into his office and raped her once. The minor did not disclose the matter and was later fired from work.

She visited her mother who suspected that she was pregnant. The girl disclosed the matter to her. She told her mother that she was raped by her previous boss.

They did not file a Police report after suspecting that the minor was lying. She went on to give birth to a baby girl with Chinese features on July 2, 2023.

Her mother accompanied her to file a Police report leading to Zhaowen’s arrest. Masvingo Mirror