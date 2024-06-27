CHIMOMBE RETURNS TO JAIL



Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu were yesterday further remanded in custody to today, after one of the investigating officers opposed bail.

Chimombe and Mpofu allegedly failed to supply goats despite receiving full payment from the Government.

The State led evidence from Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) investigating officer Mrs Gamuchirai Sibongile Zimunhu, who told the court that they had challenges in bringing the two to their offices for interviews.

She said investigators had to call lawyers representing the accused several times to bring their clients to their offices.

“When Mr Chapwanya (investigator) called Mr Mugiya, who is the lawyer for the accused, his clients turned hostile, saying the lawyer wanted to sell them out to ZACC, which prompted us to deploy teams to hunt for the suspects,” Mrs Zimunhu said.

She added that after visiting their offices, Chimombe and Mpofu posted pictures all over social media and issued a statement, which showed they had the potential to interfere with investigations.

Mrs Zimunhu further submitted that she was not satisfied with the business and home addresses provided by Chimombe and Mpofu, as they failed to locate them there during investigations.

The matter was rolled over to today for continuation of bail application.