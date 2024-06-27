DA.ANC COALITION DEAL COLLAPSES

The coalition agreement between the ANC and DA has collapsed.

Highly placed sources within the ANC have confirmed that the deal is all but over following a series of disagreements and public spats between the two parties.

As part of the Government of National Unity (GNU) arrangement, the ANC and DA formed a voter base of around 60% of support with other parties also signing a document of intent.

However just a week after electing Ramaphosa as president, the deal has reportedly backfired due to a squabble over positions and ministries.

"It's all but over. The ANC in general wasn't very thrilled with a DA coalition. This has been made worse because of how the DA has conducted itself, particularly around leaking information and letters to the media," said the source.

Another source who was privy to the high level discussions said that the ANC negotiating team was not happy with the DA's posture.

"The way the ANC is being spoken to and how they (the DA) are coming across is a problem. The feeling is that we don't need the DA to form a government, so they must not think they can dictate the terms to us," said the source.

President Cyril Ramaphosa in a letter to DA leader, John Steenhuisen has accused the Democratic Alliance (DA) of being a chameleon in the Government of National Unity (GNU) negotiations and jeopardising the formation of a unified government.

This comes amid reports that the Department of Trade and Industry portfolio is a source of tension in the ongoing negotiations between the DA and the African National Congress (ANC).

Helen Zille, the DA Federal Chairperson, wrote a letter to ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, informing him that her party deserved a score of ministerial positions in the GNU. This letter was seen by IOL.

Initially, the DA demanded 12 ministerial positions, including that of the deputy president. However, after ironing out matters, the ANC resolved to give the DA six ministerial portfolios. This decision was also communicated through a letter seen by IOL.

The portfolios offered included Home Affairs; Basic Education; Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC); Public Works and Infrastructure; Communications and Digital Technologies; and Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

However Steenhuisen wrote to Ramaphosa, stating that six posts were insufficient. He requested two additional portfolios, making eight in total.

In addition to the six existing Cabinet portfolios, Steenhuisen suggested that the portfolios of Sports, Arts and Culture, Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform, or Public Service and Administration be allocated to them.

In a final letter to Steenhuisen, Ramaphosa accused the DA of shifting the "goalposts" with their constantly changing demands.

"I regard your approach in moving the goalposts as a continuation of what was articulated in your Federal Chair’s letter of 22 June 2024 on issues such as ‘sealed mandates’ of Ministries, through which the DA seemed to want to set up a parallel government that would operate outside the framework and parameters of the constitution-based method and protocols of running the government of the Republic of South Africa," he said.

According to Ramaphosa, the latest proposals by the DA do not align with the principles adopted and encapsulated in the Statement of Intent.