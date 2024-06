The owner and the driver of Passion Link Coaches which went up in flames and killed eight Anglican Church pilgrims will be prosecuted.

Transport Minister, Felix Mhona, confirmed that the bus was unroadworthy and was being driven without a certificate of fitness.

The accident occurred on Sunday at around 8pm near Gandanzara Business Centre, about 44km along the Nyabadza-Gandanzara Road. The pilgrims were returning to their rural homes in Sherukuru in Mutasa District.