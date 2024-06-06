ANC CALLS FOR GNU

South Africa's African National Congress (ANC) will invite other political parties to form a government of national unity, its leader Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday, after a meeting of the ANC's National Executive Committee.

The ANC lost its parliamentary majority in last week's election, meaning it cannot govern alone for the first time since the end of apartheid 30 years ago.

Ramaphosa said there can be no solution to our country without the ANC.

During the course of discussions, he said the ANC looked at various scenarios for setting up a government.

With the ANC only getting 40%, it cannot set up a government without the help of other parties, Ramaphosa explained.

He said the aim was to set up an effective government that advanced the interest of South Africans as a whole.

Ramaphosa said the country requires extraordinary leadership and courage to plot the way forward and announced they would seek to set up a Government of National Unity.

Ramaphosa said that from the results of these elections, South Africans need their leaders to work together, find common ground and act for the good of everyone.