ZIMBAS IN SA DEMAND PARLY REPRESENTATION

Zimbabweans in South Africa are pressing for representation in Parliament, arguing that their numbers warrant consideration.
This call comes as the Zimbabwean government reviews the
2016 National Diaspora Policy.
The Zimbabwean consulate in South Africa has issued a
public notice for a final call for Zimbabweans in South Africa and the Diaspora
to submit their input by May 17, 2024.
The review of the 2016 National Diaspora Policy is
scheduled to begin during the week of June 17 to 21, 2024.
In an interview with CITE, the Chairperson of the Zimbabwe
Community in South Africa, Ngqabutho Nicholas Mabhena, said the organisation
had already made its submissions and requested parliamentary representation.
“Last year or the year before, we made our submissions
towards the National Diaspora Policy and asked for parliamentary
representation,” he said.
“Given the number of Zimbabweans in South Africa who
contribute to the economy in Zimbabwe through remittances and purchasing
building materials, which boosts the construction industry and creates
employment, we said there is no proper linkage between the diaspora community
and Zimbabwe at a legislative level.”
According to Mabhena, people in the Diaspora must be
personally represented since the embassy or ambassador represents the president
of the home country in the host country.
“Therefore, with a huge population of Zimbabweans in South
Africa, we felt there is a need to have one of them sitting in the National
Assembly as a diaspora MP,” he said, explaining that such a move would assist
Zimbabweans based abroad.
“Having legislative representation will enable Zimbabweans
in the diaspora to contribute through their representative in Parliament
regarding legislative discussions.”
Mabhena noted that several bills go through Parliament that
affect the Diaspora community, particularly in areas such as trade and imports.
“Measures on trade or imports affect the Diaspora community
because we import goods from South Africa to Zimbabwe. We felt there is a need
for the Diaspora to be represented in Parliament,” Mabhena said.
He added that if the government can allocate quota seats
for women and youth, “surely they can do so for its citizens based abroad.”
“We said if you have a quota for women and youth in
Zimbabwean Parliament, it is also possible to have the Diasporans elect one of
their own to represent them in the National Assembly,” Mabhena said.
“While we recognise the embassy and the consulate, these
arms at a legislative level don’t represent the Diaspora because the embassy
represents the president.”
Meanwhile, on May 15, 2024, the Zimbabwean Consulate in
South Africa urged Zimbabweans based there to quickly submit their inputs for
the review of the 2016 National Diaspora Policy as this was their final call.
The Consulate stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
and International Trade is spearheading the review of the 2016 National
Diaspora Policy, scheduled to commence during the week of June 17 to 21, 2024.
“As special citizens whose interests in national
development initiatives are the main focus of the review, the Diaspora is
invited to submit input into the review of the policy. In recognition of the
importance of adopting an all-stakeholders approach in revising the diaspora
policy, your input to the Policy Review Process would be greatly appreciated,”
said Acting Consular General Chengetai Murahwa.
The Acting Consular General encouraged all members of the
Zimbabwe Diaspora community who have not yet submitted their input towards the
2016 National Diaspora Policy review to participate in the consultative
process.
“All submissions are to be sent to the following email
addresses: [email protected], [email protected],
[email protected], [email protected], and
[email protected] no later than Friday, May 17, 2024,” Murahwa said.
