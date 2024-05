A woman has been charged with ill treatment of a child after she beat up her stepson.

Yeukai Maisiri attacked her five-year-old son with wooden switches. She appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate and pleaded not guilty. She was remanded out of custody to May 21 for trial.

The court heard that Maisiri was angered after her son messed himself while sleeping. The enraged woman then beat up the child. A neighbour blew the whistle leading to the woman’s arrest.