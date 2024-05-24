WE HAVE NO MONEY FOR BEAM ARREARS : MTHULI NCUBE

Finance Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube says the government has no money to cover school fees arrears accumulated through the Basic Education Assistance Module (Beam).

“During the 2023 financial year, government provided assistance to 1 515, 047 children through the Basic Assistance Education Module. The programme ensures that all children access basic education crucial for children to realise their full potential.

“To this effect, government availed ZWL$77,5 billion against budget of ZWL$23 billion thereby reducing school fees arrears as well as clearing Zimsec examination arrears for 2023.

“Notwithstanding the above efforts, resource constraints exacerbated by changes in the macro-economic environment resulted in accumulation of arrears for Beam which stood at an equivalent of US$57 million (ZIG772 million) by the end of the 2023 financial year.

“However, due to limited fiscal space, the budget is not able to fully cover the arrears thereby failing to cover both arrears and current fees obligations. To this effect, Treasury will ensure the release of the full budget in line with current fees payments to curb further accumulation of arrears.

“Treasury will also strive to find additional budget during the course of the year to prioritise payment of arrears to the marginalised schools so that service delivery is not compromised,” Ncube told parliamentarians.