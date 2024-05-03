VENDORS IN MUBOBOBO FIGHT

Mubobobo, a term typically associated with men seeking “remote supernatural” sex with women, was at the centre of a peculiar case in Bulawayo when a male vendor operating at Renkini Long Distance Bus Terminus sensationally accused a female colleague of possessing these abhorrent supernatural powers.

He suspected she was using them to remotely have sex with him, satisfying her desires without his knowledge. Yes, you read that right, Lindelani Mathema (31) from Mzilikazi suburb alleged that Qaphelani Ncube (46) from Emakhandeni suburb used mubobobo on him.

Mathema reportedly claimed that whenever he was near Ncube, he would experience “involuntary arousal and ejaculation”.

Mubobobo is an act of mysteriously engaging in sexual intercourse without having physical contact with another person using supernatural means. It is metaphorically referred to as “bluetooth sex” due to the fact that the victim and the perpetrator do not have to be in physical contact.

Both Mathema and Ncube are self-employed vendors at Renkini Long Distance Bus Terminus. After being accused of using “bluetooth sex” on Mathema, Ncube flew into a rage and assaulted Mathema with an empty crate on the face.

Details of the dramatic incident are that on 22 April at around 7am at Renkini Long Distance Bus Terminus, Mathema accused Ncube of using mubobobo on him. This accusation sparked a misunderstanding between the two. At the height of the argument, Ncube grabbed an empty crate and struck Mathema on the left cheek. Ncube went on to slap Mathema before he punched him in the face.

Mathema, whose face was swollen from the attack, reported the matter to the police, leading to Ncube’s arrest. Ncube was brought before Bulawayo magistrate Vakai Douglas Chikwekwe charged with assault.

She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to pay US$100 or the equivalent local currency fine at the prevailing bank rate on the date of payment. In default of payment, she faces 30 days’ imprisonment. CITE