DAD ARRESTED FOR MARRYING OFF TEEN DAUGHTER FOR R3 700

IN a case highlighting the continued prevalence of forced child marriages, in Zimbabwe especially in rural areas, a 46-year-old man from Empandeni East Village under Chief Tshitshi in Mangwe, Matabeleland South Province, has been arrested for allegedly marrying off his 18-year-old daughter for cash.

The girl’s father, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was reportedly given R3 700 as lobola for his daughter, highlighting the exploitation that fuels child marriage. It is reported that sometime in March this year the girl’s father went to where his daughter was staying in the Silima area. He lied to her, saying she would go and work in Botswana, and convinced her to return home with him that same day.

The following morning, Bonani Ndebele and Bekezela Ndlovu arrived at the girl’s father’s homestead. Her father informed her of their presence, and she went to speak with them at the gate. Bekezela told her they were looking for a wife and had chosen her. The girl refused their proposal and returned to the kitchen to continue her chores.

Her father entered the kitchen and informed her that the men at the gate had already paid lobola for her. He told her to pack her belongings and leave with them. The girl refused. Ignoring her protests, her father handed her a bag and ordered her to go to Patrick Ndebele’s homestead in Mzaza village, where she would live as Bonani’s wife.

As a result of her father’s orders, the girl went to stay with Bonani for seven days before she ran away to stay with a relative.

However, the matter came to light on 18 April. At around 2am that day, the girl’s father came home drunk and accused his wife of inciting their daughter to flee her marriage.

He repeatedly struck his wife in the face with open hands. In pain and with a swollen face, his wife went to the police to report the assault. She also took this opportunity to report that he had forced their daughter into marriage. This led to his arrest.

The man has been brought before Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware on two charges of physical abuse and pledging a female person, as defined in section 94(1) 9c0 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

He pleaded guilty to both counts and was remanded in custody to 3 May for sentencing. Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa appeared for the State.

Meanwhile, according to UN Women, one in three children in Zimbabwe are married before they reach 18 years. Various UN-commissioned reports also indicate that in many Sub-Saharan countries, there is a high incidence of marriage among girls younger than 15.

However, the Zimbabwean government has since put in place a law that criminalises forced marriages and marriages of people below the age of 18. B Metro