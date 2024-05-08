UGLY PARLY EXCHANGE : WHAT HAPPENS NOW

THE HON. SPEAKER: Hon. Minister of Justice!

The Hon. Minister of Justice having risen to leave the House.

THE DEPUTY MINISTER OF JUSTICE, LEGAL AND PARLIAMENTARY AFFAIRS (HON. MAZUNGUNYE): Thank you Mr. Speaker Sir.

THE HON. SPEAKER: What is happening now? Hon. Minister!

HON. TOGAREPI: The Minister is going to the Senate.

THE MINISTER OF JUSTICE, LEGAL AND PARLIAMENTARY AFFAIRS (HON. ZIYAMBI): Hon. Speaker, the Deputy Minister is there, it is allowed…

THE HON. SPEAKER: That is not the issue Hon. Minister. I had been advised that you were going to move...

HON. Z. ZIYAMBI: Apologies on behalf of the Chief Whip. He mixed up.

THE HON. SPEAKER: Initially, I was informed it was the Deputy Minister. Then, I was informed that the substantive Hon. Minister Ziyambi is here, he shall give the Notice of Motion.

HON. Z. ZIYAMBI: Thank you very much. The Deputy Minister is going to move the motion. Thank you, Mr. Speaker Sir.

THE HON. SPEAKER: You are taking leave, I suppose?

HON. Z. ZIYAMBI: No, I am conversing with those, and I will listen attentively while he is…

THE HON. SPEAKER: No, no, I thought you were going to the Senate. – [HON. Z. ZIYAMBI: Yes.] - So, if you are going to make some conversation there, I am saying no. You should submit the motion.

HON. Z. ZIYAMBI: There is no rule that says a Deputy Minister cannot move the motion.

THE HON. SPEAKER: Hon. Minister, if you are there - I thought you were going to the Senate.

HON. Z. ZIYAMBI: Hon. Speaker, there is no rule that forbids the Deputy Minister from moving the motion.

THE HON. SPEAKER: Your conversation – Hon. Minister, your private conversation does not take precedence.

HON. Z. ZIYAMBI: Where is the private conversation?

THE HON. SPEAKER: Hon. Minister, can you leave the House!

HON. Z. ZIYAMBI: No, Mr. Speaker. That is not correct. Why are you saying I should leave the House? Why are you saying I should leave the House? Ah no. – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] -

THE HON. SPEAKER: Hon. Deputy Minister proceed.

THE DEPUTY MINISTER OF JUSTICE, LEGAL AND PARLIAMENTARY AFFAIRS (HON. MAZUNGUNYE): Thank you Mr. Speaker Sir, a very good afternoon to you.