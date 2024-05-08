UGLY PARLY EXCHANGE : WHAT HAPPENS NOW

THE HON. SPEAKER: Hon. Minister of Justice!
The Hon. Minister of Justice having risen to leave the
House.
THE DEPUTY MINISTER OF JUSTICE, LEGAL AND PARLIAMENTARY
AFFAIRS (HON. MAZUNGUNYE): Thank you Mr. Speaker Sir.
THE HON. SPEAKER: What is happening now? Hon. Minister!
HON. TOGAREPI: The Minister is going to the Senate.
THE MINISTER OF JUSTICE, LEGAL AND PARLIAMENTARY AFFAIRS
(HON. ZIYAMBI): Hon. Speaker, the Deputy Minister is there, it is allowed…
THE HON. SPEAKER:
That is not the issue Hon. Minister.
I had been advised that you were going to move...
HON. Z. ZIYAMBI: Apologies on behalf of the Chief
Whip. He mixed up.
THE HON. SPEAKER: Initially, I was informed it was the
Deputy Minister. Then, I was informed
that the substantive Hon. Minister Ziyambi is here, he shall give the Notice of
Motion.
HON. Z. ZIYAMBI:
Thank you very much. The Deputy
Minister is going to move the motion.
Thank you, Mr. Speaker Sir.
THE HON. SPEAKER: You are taking leave, I suppose?
HON. Z. ZIYAMBI: No, I am conversing with those, and I will
listen attentively while he is…
THE HON. SPEAKER: No, no, I thought you were going to the
Senate. – [HON. Z. ZIYAMBI: Yes.] - So,
if you are going to make some conversation there, I am saying no. You should submit the motion.
HON. Z. ZIYAMBI:
There is no rule that says a Deputy Minister cannot move the motion.
THE HON. SPEAKER: Hon. Minister, if you are there - I
thought you were going to the Senate.
HON. Z. ZIYAMBI: Hon. Speaker, there is no rule that
forbids the Deputy Minister from moving the motion.
THE HON. SPEAKER: Your conversation – Hon. Minister, your
private conversation does not take precedence.
HON. Z. ZIYAMBI: Where is the private conversation?
THE HON. SPEAKER: Hon. Minister, can you leave the House!
HON. Z. ZIYAMBI: No, Mr. Speaker. That is not correct. Why are you saying I should leave the
House? Why are you saying I should leave
the House? Ah no. – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] -
THE HON. SPEAKER: Hon. Deputy Minister proceed.
THE DEPUTY MINISTER OF JUSTICE, LEGAL AND PARLIAMENTARY
AFFAIRS (HON. MAZUNGUNYE): Thank you Mr. Speaker Sir, a very good afternoon to
you.
0 comments:
Post a Comment