THREE ZIMBAS JAILED IN SA

THREE Zimbabweans have been jailed for smuggling explosives worth thousands of rand into South Africa.

Dube Siyabonga Sibusiso (25), Chuma Temba (38) and Thabo Mokuele (36) were convicted and jailed for a combined 51 years.

They were taken to court for trial after they were busted by South Africa’s specialised crime police, the Hawks. Limpopo spokesperson for the Hawks, Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa, confirmed the sentence on Friday.

“This case was given necessary attention until the accused were convicted and sentenced as follows: Accused 1: Dube Siyabonga Sibusiso, was sentenced for Contravention of Explosive Act 26 of 1956 (Unlawful possession of Explosives) — 15 years imprisonment, and Contravention of Immigration Act — 2 years imprisonment,” he said.

“Chuma Themba and Mokuele Thabo were also slapped with the same sentences of 15 years imprisonment and Contravention of Explosive Act 26 of 1956 (Unlawful possession of Explosives) and Contravention of Immigration Act — 2 years imprisonment. This means they were sent to prison for a combined 51 years.

“During the month of September 2022, an off duty police Sergeant attached to the Beitbridge Port of Entry saw two men carrying a plastic bag. He suspected that the accused might be carrying illegal items. He stopped them, identified himself and searched them.”

Warrant Officer Mmuroa said the two men were then searched leading to the discovery of 50× Units of connector capped fuse, 2× Reels of detonating fuse, and 11× Pieces 17 meters of detonating fuse.

Both accused persons were arrested for unlawful possession of explosives.