CHOMBO LOSES FARM CASE

Former Zanu PF bigwig, Ignatius Chombo’s bid to block the downsizing of his farm by the government has failed at the High Court.

Chombo had occupied Allan Grange Farm in Zvimba for more than 22 years, having signed a 99-year lease with the Government. He approached the High Court challenging the intention to cancel the lease by Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Anxious Jongwe Masuka.

High Court judge, Justice Jacob Manzunzu, dismissed Chombo’s application with costs finding that “this is not a proper case for the court to exercise its discretion in favour of granting the declaratory orders sought. The application be and is hereby dismissed with costs on the ordinary scale,” said Justice Manzunzu.