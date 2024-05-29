THESE WERE GIFTS : GRACE'S EX WORKERS DENY THEFT

The four men accused from stealing Grace Mugabe’s property are denying the charges insisting that the items were gifted to them by Grace.

The court heard that the four, Allen Chinamonya, Danmore Chinamonya, Samson Karonga and Brighton Bunganirwa stole household property worth more than US$500 000 from the Blue Roof mansion.

The State is opposing bail because investigations are still going on and some of the property was still to be recovered. The suspects are likely to abscond if granted bail because they are likely to get custodial sentences.

However, Allen and Danmore Chinamonya, said that they did not steal but were gifted the property by Grace. Karonga said that he was not at flight risk because he resided at Mugabe’s place of residency.

The four were asked to return to court tomorrow for bail ruling.