THESE WERE GIFTS : GRACE'S EX WORKERS DENY THEFT

The four men accused from stealing Grace Mugabe’s property are denying the charges insisting that the items were gifted to them by Grace.
The court heard that the four, Allen Chinamonya, Danmore
Chinamonya, Samson Karonga and Brighton Bunganirwa stole household property
worth more than US$500 000 from the Blue Roof mansion.
The State is opposing bail because investigations are still
going on and some of the property was still to be recovered. The suspects are likely to abscond if granted
bail because they are likely to get custodial sentences.
However, Allen and Danmore Chinamonya, said that they did
not steal but were gifted the property by Grace. Karonga said that he was not
at flight risk because he resided at Mugabe’s place of residency.
The four were asked to return to court tomorrow for bail
ruling.
