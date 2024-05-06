TAKE THE CASE TO THE CHIEF : COPS TELL ASSAULT VICTIM

MASVINGO – A Gutu family is angry because Police has not arrested a man who severely assaulted their relative two weeks ago resulting in the loss of three teeth and a suspected broken rib.

The victim, Makechemu Tevera (44) was later found hanging in the kitchen of the accused and it is not clear whether this was suicide or there was foul.

The family of Makechemu is livid that the suspect, Cuthbert Javangwe has not been arrested and the case is allegedly being swept under the carpet.

Police has allegedly not arrested Javangwe despite that his family agreed to pay 13 herd of cattle for the crime and have so far delivered three, according to sources.

Provincial Police spokesperson Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the case and said that the report he has is that this was sudden death due to suicide.

Chief Chimombe said the matter was brought to his attention and could not be drawn into commenting further.

“I am aware of that matter but i cannot comment at the moment,” he said.

Many people in Gutu are complaining that criminal cases in Gutu including rape have become transactional where investigators are allegedly paid to destroy cases.

The deceased’s brother Hondo Tevera told The Mirror that his family suspects that that the deceased was killed and instead of arresting the accused, Police told the family to take the matter to Chief Chimombe.

“Police urged us to approach the Chief over the issue and the accused’s family pleaded guilty. The Chief asked them to pay 13 beasts and cover all burial expenses.

“They only paid three beasts. We want justice for our Makechemu, Police must arrest the culprit,” he said.

Sources said on April 20,2024, Tevera was at Mushwayi Business Centre and he saw Javangwe assaulting his uncle at the shops. He refrained Javangwe from assaulting his uncle but the latter turned against him and they had an altercation.

Javangwe assaulted Tevera resulting in the loss of three teeth and a suspected broken rib.

He went to Javangwe’s homestead to have a dialogue with the accused’s parents. He was found hanging in the accused’s kitchen at around 9pm. Tevera’s family was informed the next day about the that tragic news.

Assistant Inspector Fanuel Gumede who is said to have investigated the matter said he was not aware of the case when The Mirror called him for comment. Masvingo Mirror